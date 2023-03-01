Illinois' Matthew Mayer says he got caffeine poisoning after drinking six energy drinks

Illinois' Matthew Mayer said he had been suffering from a "hangover" the last few days - but not from alcohol.

In fact, he lived up to a stereotypical college kid trait; playing video games for hours filled with caffeine. Mayer said he got caffeine poisoning because of all the Monster energy drinks he consumed while playing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I've been sick the last few days," said Mayer. "I had caffeine poisoning. I had six Monsters the day of the game. I only had one before, but I had five after, because I had like a caffeine-induced euphoria to play video games. So I could barely get out of bed the next day. It was basically like a caffeine hangover."

One 16-ounce can of Monster has 160 milligrams of caffeine, so he had 960 milligrams throughout the entire day, more than double what the FDA recommends as a healthy dosage, depending on the person. "Life-threatening" doses are around 10 to 14,000 milligrams.

LOUISVILLE-VIRGINIA TECH MEN'S BASKETBALL GAME TURNS UGLY AS DOG RELIEVES ITSELF ON COURT DURING HALFTIME GIG

Mayer transferred from Baylor after spending four years there - despite 126 career games entering this year, though, he was given an extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19.

He is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29 contests this season, all of which he has started. Mayer is averaging 25.9 minutes per game, but racked up 32 on the road at Ohio State this past weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayer expects to be on the court on Thursday for Illinois' Senior Day against Michigan.