College Basketball
Louisville-Virginia Tech men's basketball game turns ugly as dog relieves itself on court during halftime gig

Louisville was already trailing 35-27 at halftime

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Sometimes nature calls at the most inopportune times. 

Louisville fans during Tuesday night’s home game against Virginia Tech got to experience that firsthand when a halftime performance featuring a frisbee-catching dog took an ugly turn. 

Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla (3) drives around Louisville guard El Ellis (3) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. 

Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla (3) drives around Louisville guard El Ellis (3) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.  (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The Cardinals were already trailing the Hokies 35-27 when a lighthearted moment seemed to make matters worse. 

As the animal’s handler began to call it over, the pooch stopped mid-stride to relieve itself on the court.  

Several videos circulating on social media captured the series of unfortunate events on video, including the collective groan from the crowd when the dog decided to take care of business. 

The incident was seemingly a foreshadowing for the rest of Tuesday’s game. 

Louisville conceded their third straight loss of the season with Virginia Tech’s 71-54 victory, as their record dropped to 4-26 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne.

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Virginia Tech won 71-54. 

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Virginia Tech won 71-54.  (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

At the bottom of the ACC with just two conference wins, Louisville closes regular-season play on Saturday at No. 13 Virginia.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.