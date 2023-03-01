Louisville-Virginia Tech men's basketball game turns ugly as dog relieves itself on court during halftime gig

Sometimes nature calls at the most inopportune times.

Louisville fans during Tuesday night’s home game against Virginia Tech got to experience that firsthand when a halftime performance featuring a frisbee-catching dog took an ugly turn.

The Cardinals were already trailing the Hokies 35-27 when a lighthearted moment seemed to make matters worse.

As the animal’s handler began to call it over, the pooch stopped mid-stride to relieve itself on the court.

Several videos circulating on social media captured the series of unfortunate events on video, including the collective groan from the crowd when the dog decided to take care of business.

The incident was seemingly a foreshadowing for the rest of Tuesday’s game.

Louisville conceded their third straight loss of the season with Virginia Tech’s 71-54 victory, as their record dropped to 4-26 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne.

