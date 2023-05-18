Expand / Collapse search
NBA Draft
Hyped NBA draft pick, World Cup champ's height difference stuns fans

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to select Victor Wembanyama first overall

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
French soccer star Kylian Mbappé and basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama are both at the top of their sports, with Mbappé leading France to the World Cup title in 2018 and Wembanyama likely to be selected with the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. 

But the two stars are built differently. 

Kylian MBAPPE celebrates a goal

Kylian Mbappé, left, of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring during a French Ligue 1 soccer match against AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris May 13, 2023.  (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Mbappé is a 5-foot-10 soccer star. while Wembanyama is the perfect basketball size, standing at 7 feet, 5 inches, while possessing a point guard handle and a shooting touch. 

On Tuesday, Mbappé stood next to the French basketball star as he prepared for the NBA Draft lottery, and the size difference was stunning. 

Wembanyama soon learned the San Antonio Spurs would have the right to draft him in June; the lottery balls fell into place for the Spurs to draft first overall for the third time in franchise history. 

Victor Wembanyama shoots a free throw

Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 in action during an LNB Pro A Betclic Elite basketball game between Nanterre 92 and Metropolitans 92 at Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez May 9, 2023, in Nanterre near Paris.  (Christian Liewig/Corbis/Corbis )

"My heart's beating [fast]," Wembanyama told ESPN after he learned of his likely destination. "I've got everyone I know, everyone I love around me. It's a really special moment I'm going to remember the rest of my life."

The last two times San Antonio owned the first overall pick, the organization drafted future NBA Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan. 

Victor Wembanyama arrives for the National Basketball League's annual awards

Metropolitan 92's French power forward Victor Wembanyama, center, arrives for The National Basketball League's annual awards in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris, May 17, 2023. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s a bit surreal," Spurs general manager R.C. Buford told The Athletic. "You don’t expect that. We haven’t had time to digest it together. It can be incredible for our organization, for our communities, for our fans around the world and for our team. The chance to add a great young prospect to a young team and let them grow together, it’s incredible."

The 2023 NBA Draft takes place June 22. 

