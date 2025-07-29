Hulk Hogan's son appears at WWE's 'RAW' to help honor father after his death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Hogan, the son of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, appeared on WWE’s "Monday Night Raw" and stood front and center with his wife as the organization paid tribute to his father.

Hogan was spotted near WWE executive Bruce Prichard and former pro wrestling executive Eric Bischoff. The "Raw" roster was also out on stage as a 10-bell salute was performed.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we lost one of the biggest and globally recognized icons in the world. A man I grew up watching, was fortunate enough to share the ring with, and like so many of us, were honored to call a friend," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said.

"The truth is, he captivated millions and millions of people and inspired them around the globe. We would not be standing here right now, all of us together, if it was not for him."

"Monday Night Raw" took place in Detroit. The crowd chanted his name as the WWE played a video montage to honor him. The company did something similar on "Friday Night SmackDown."

Hulk Hogan died on Thursday after he suffered a cardiac event at his Florida home. He was 71.

Nick Hogan offered a touching tribute to his father.

"This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult," he wrote on Instagram. "Hearing so many kinds words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting. My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for.

"I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life. I would do anything to have him back, but I know now that he will always be watching over me. I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud.

"Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever."

Nick is the son of the "Hulkster" and his ex-wife Linda, who also share a daughter, Brooke. Hulk and Linda Hogan filed for divorce in 2007.

