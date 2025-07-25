WWE unveils tribute to Hulk Hogan at SmackDown after his death at 71

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WWE paid tribute to the late Hulk Hogan ahead of SmackDown Friday night to commemorate the wrestling legend after his death Thursday at the age of 71.

The tribute included clips of Hogan's decorated wrestling career and his entertainment ventures outside the ring.

Narrator Triple-H called Hogan "the ultimate hero" and revealed he died in his home surrounded by family.

The SmackDown crowd erupted in applause and a chant of "Hogan! Hogan!" after the video concluded.

Hogan reportedly had a health crisis weeks before his death, though his wife, Sky, denied the reports. She said her husband was "strong" and recovering from surgeries.

The superstar pro wrestler , whose birth name was Terry Bollea, got his start in Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) in the late 1970s before he eventually joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1979. However, it wasn’t until his return to the WWF, now the WWE, when he became the superstar that fans came to know.

Vince McMahon bought the WWF from his father and chose Hogan to be the main attraction for the company. He started to wrestle when he saved Bob Backlund from an attack by the Wild Samoans. "Hulkamania" became the rage from there.

Hogan was a six-time WWE champion, won the Royal Rumble twice and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual in 2005 and as a member of the NWO in 2020. He was also a six-time world heavyweight champion in WCW and the IWGP champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling once.

President Donald Trump joined the masses in mourning the loss of the WWE legend.

Trump, who had a strong relationship with Hogan for years, which included the wrestling great speaking at the Republican National Convention last year, wrote a tribute on Truth Social to the "Hulkster."

"We lost a great friend today, the "Hulkster." Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart," Trump wrote. "He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive.

"To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

In July 2024, Hogan endorsed Trump for president at the RNC, where he said "Let Trump-a-mania make America great again," an ode to his Hulkamania moniker.