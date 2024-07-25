Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE

Hulk Hogan explains why he appeared at RNC during surprise visit at Lions camp: 'I can’t be silent'

Hogan said he was calling himself a 'coward' for not speaking his mind about the election

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Hulk Hogan: When they tried to kill Trump, I couldn't do it anymore Video

Hulk Hogan: When they tried to kill Trump, I couldn't do it anymore

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan discusses his 'electric' commentary at the Republican National Convention on 'Hannity.'

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan stood at the lectern during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last week and listened to a thunderous applause as he endorsed former President Trump for another term in office.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, ripped off his shirt to expose a sleeveless "Trump Vance Make America Great Again" shirt he was wearing, and he did so proudly while he explained why he will be backing Trump in the race. 

One week later, Hogan made a surprise appearance at Detroit Lions training camp, where he spoke with reporters about why he decided to speak at the RNC. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hulk Hogan speaks with reporters

Former wrestler Hulk Hogan talks to the media at Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press)

While doubling down on his support for Trump, Hogan said the assassination attempt on the former president’s life during a rally in Pennsylvania changed his mindset about being silent.

"The RNC was kind of intense for me because, you know, I had been silent for so long watching the demise of this beautiful country," Hogan said, via MLive.com. 

"I was sickened that I was silent for so long. I actually started to call myself a coward when there are so many like you who don’t speak up. I was the guy that was afraid to put the sign in the yard or whatever, or wear the shirt or wear the hat, because I was in fear for some reason. 

HULK HOGAN ENDORSES TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT AT RNC: ‘LET TRUMP-A-MANIA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’

"All of a sudden, when they tried to assassinate Donald Trump, I said, ‘That’s it. That’s it. I can’t be silent.’ This is not correct. This is not right on any level, even if it was Trump or Biden or Clinton, or anybody, but that is not right."

During his speech at the RNC, Hogan explained his belief that "America is going to get back on track" with Trump as president again. 

He also turned on his wrestling persona. 

Hulk Hogan flexes

Hulk Hogan poses as he speaks on stage at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Enough was enough, and I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again," he screamed while flexing his patented "24-inch pythons."

Hogan also called Trump and Vance a fantastic tag team. 

"I’ve seen some great tag teams in my time — Hulk Hogan and oooh, yeah, the ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. But you know something? I see the greatest tag team of my life standing upon us and getting ready to straighten this country out for all the real Americans," Hogan explained. 

Hulk Hogan, professional entertainer and wrestler, tears his shirt open as he speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention

Hulk Hogan tears his shirt open as he speaks at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee July 18, 2024.  (Reuters/Mike Segar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hogan has long been a Trump supporter, telling TMZ in 2015 he would like to be Trump's running mate in an election. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.