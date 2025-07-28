Hulk Hogan 'paved the way for us to do what we love,' WWE star Alexa Bliss says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The pro wrestling world was stunned to learn that Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 after suffering a potential cardiac arrest at his home in Florida.

Hogan left a lasting legacy on WWE and the industry in general, helping to elevate it into the upper echelon of pop culture and sports entertainment. WWE paid tribute to Hogan with a 10-bell salute and a video montage showing his career in the ring.

Alexa Bliss, ahead of her tag-team match with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, spoke to Fox News Digital about Hogan’s impact on pro wrestling.

"He obviously paved the way for what we do, and because of the impact that he’s had on WWE, we’re now able to do these huge shows," she said. "We’re having a two-day SummerSlam. It’s the first-time ever we’re having a two-day SummerSlam. When you talk about WWE, one of the first names people talk about is Hulk Hogan.

"I had a moment with him at WrestleMania when I was hosting. He came out, and we did a surprise entrance and did the flex thing, and it was a lot of fun. He’s made such an impact on our business — it’s undeniable."

Bliss, whose real name is Alexis Kaufman, recalled her husband — singer Ryan Cabrera — showing off the Hogan video he captured at WrestleMania 35. Little did he know, Bliss was hosting the event and brought out Hogan.

"My husband had a video of that WrestleMania of me and Hulk Hogan at the entrance, not knowing it was me with him," she recalled. "He goes, ‘Oh, I have this really cool video of Hulk Hogan because I went to this WrestleMania once.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s me.’ And he was like, ‘Wait, what? That’s not you.’ And I go, 'Yeah, that blonde right there, posing with Hulk Hogan…’ He goes, ‘No, it’s a video of Hulk Hogan.’ And I go, ‘Right, but the person right next to him, that’s me.’ I was like, ‘You have a video of Hulk Hogan and your future wife on that video.’ I always thought that was kinda cool."

Ultimately, Bliss tipped her hat to how Hogan paved the way for her and others in the business.

"But obviously, yeah, it’s super sad. Condolences to his family. He was such a big personality and a big character in our world, and he paved the way for us to do what we love."

Bliss and Flair will compete for the tag-team titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at SummerSlam. The premium live event will take place Saturday and Sunday.