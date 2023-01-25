Expand / Collapse search
Hulk Hogan accidentally pleads for toilet paper on social media: 'Brother, help!'

Hogan appeared on the WWE Raw anniversary show

Ryan Gaydos
Hulk Hogan appeared at the special "Monday Night Raw" show and tweeted something very nice about his fellow colleagues on Wednesday once everything starting to sink in.

Hogan appeared with the "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart to open the 30th-anniversary show. Other WWE legends appeared at points throughout the show as well. The legendary pro wrestler tweeted a photo with Hart, Ted DiBiase, Diamond Dallas Page, Alundra Blayze and IRS.

Hulk Hogan talks to the Saudi fans during WWE "Crown Jewel" World Cup 2018 tournament at King Saud University stadium in Riyadh, November 2, 2018. 

Hulk Hogan talks to the Saudi fans during WWE "Crown Jewel" World Cup 2018 tournament at King Saud University stadium in Riyadh, November 2, 2018.  (REUTERS/Faisal al Nasser)

"Motley crew been together more than 30yrs brother," Hogan tweeted.

But it was the tweet he sent afterward that went viral.

"I ran out of toilet paper brother, help!!!!!!" he wrote.

Several pro wrestling fans saw the tweet and screenshot it before it was eventually deleted.

"RAW XXX," as it was dubbed, started the episode with some of the most iconic moments over the course of its history — from its time in 1993 starting out in the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center in New York City to becoming one of the top episodic television shows in the world.

Hulk Hogan during a 2019 press conference.

Hulk Hogan during a 2019 press conference. (REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri)

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, made his name famous in the pro wrestling industry. He last appeared at a WWE event last April at WrestleMania 37 on both Nights 1 and 2.

Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia.

Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Hogan was a key fixture of Raw for several years — during the time he was on World Championship Wrestling as WWE’s competition to his return to the company.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.