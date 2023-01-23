Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart kick off WWE Raw anniversary show

Hogan and Hart hadn't appeared in WWE in a while

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WWE kicked off its 30th-anniversary show of "Monday Night Raw" with a message from Hulk Hogan the "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

Hart came onto the stage with his famed megaphone and Hogan had a red and yellow boa around his shoulders as he greeted the crowd in Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hulk Hogan attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Hulk Hogan attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Hogan gave a preamble to the show and played up to the crowd before The Bloodline came to the ring to hold their trial of Sami Zayn.

"RAW XXX," as it was dubbed, started the episode with some of the most iconic moments over the course of its history — from its time in 1993 starting out in the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center in New York City to becoming one of the top episodic television shows in the world.

CODY RHODES WILL MAKE IN-RING RETURN AT ROYAL RUMBLE AFTER MISSING MONTHS WITH INJURY

 Jimmy Hart attends the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

 Jimmy Hart attends the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Hogan, 69, and Hart, 79, weren’t the only ones billed for the event as WWE promised a mess of current and former stars to appear at the anniversary show.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, made his name famous in the pro wrestling industry. He last appeared at a WWE event last April at WrestleMania 37 on both Nights 1 and 2.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart was known for being a manager in WWE. He was notably the manager for Hogan, The Giant, Greg Valentine, Jim Neidhart and Ted DiBiase among others. He last appeared in WWE in 2021 during RAW Legends Night.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.