Hugh Douglas, son of Eagles Hall of Famer, dies in car crash near Atlanta

Former Philadelphia Eagles standout defensive lineman Hugh Douglas is mourning the loss of his son, who died in a car crash near Atlanta earlier this week.

Morehouse College confirmed Hugh Douglas' son Hugh was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in East Point, Georgia. Hugh and his roommate Christion Files Jr. were members of Morehouse College's class of 2025.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol confirmed a vehicle hit a power pole and overturned, killing the two people inside the car.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Douglas was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, the school said in a statement. He was also a Goldman Sachs fellow.

FAMILY OF FORMER TCU FOOTBALL PLAYER 'HEARTBROKEN' BY DEADLY SHOOTING IN FORT WORTH

Files Jr. was also a part of the Morehouse Business Association, and he was majoring in business administration. He ran for the Morehouse Track & Field team.

"During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion," Morehouse said in a statement.

"They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Hugh and Christion. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly challenging time."

Douglas’ father, also named Hugh Douglas, was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He began playing for the Eagles in 1998.

He spent the 2003 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, before returning to Philadelphia to close out his career with the Eagles. He spent several years in Atlanta working as a sports talk radio personality, and he currently hosts a radio show on sports radio 94WIP in Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also inducted in the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame in November 2022.