How are Tennessee commits reacting to the Jancek news?

The news of John Jancek's run as Tennessee's defensive coordinator coming to an end surprised many Volunteer fans Wednesday. The outpouring of support for Jancek from Vol Nation may have been overwhelming but many are wondering how the move could affect the Vols recruiting efforts with National Signing Day less then a month away.

247Sports reached out to several of Tennessee's top defensive commitments to gauge their reactions to the news of Jancek no longer being on the staff.

Tennessee native and four-star linebacker Daniel Bituli had this to say:

Early enrollee and four-star defensive back Marquill Osborne:

And three-star Georgia linebacker Ja'Quain Blakely:

It appears for now the defensive recruits aren't panicking, however if the Volunteers fail to land an excellent hire or take a significant amount of time to find Jancek's replacement with signing day looming, could things change in a hurry for the 2016 recruits?