Host Czechs whip Italians 4-1 in Davis Cup

The host Czech Republic advanced 1 victory over Italy this week.

The Czechs had already clinched the best-of-five tie with a doubles victory in Ostrava on Saturday, which gave them an unassailable 3-0 lead. On Sunday, a pair of dead rubbers saw Czech Lukas Rosol overcome Andreas Seppi 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and Italian Simone Bolelli top Frantisek Cermak 6-4, 6-4 on the indoor hardcourt at CEZ Arena.

The Czech Republic, captained by Jaroslav Navratil, will face 2010 Davis Cup champion Serbia in April.

Friday's opening singles rubbers featured Czech victories for Radek Stepanek and 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych, and Stepanek and Berdych then followed up their singles victories from Day 1 with a doubles triumph on Saturday.

The Czechs are to 8-3 all-time against Italy, which captured its lone Davis Cup title in 1976. The former Czechoslovakia was the champion in this prestigious international event back in 1980.