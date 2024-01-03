Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Home of Dolphins' Tyreek Hill engulfed in flames; no injuries reported

Hill reportedly left practice, and everyone is 'safe'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Southwest Ranches, Florida, home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught fire on Wednesday.

It was a two-alarm fire, and no injuries have been reported, according to WSVN-TV.

Hill left practice and "everyone is out of the house and safe," the Palm Beach Post reported.

Tyreek Hill in December 2023

Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Hill bought the mansion for close to $7 million after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2022 season.

Black smoke rose through the roof on the left side of the house. Nobody was in the home when the fire broke out, WSVN-TV reported.

Tyreek Hill's home

Firefighters were at Tyreek Hill's house on Wednesday. (WSVN)

Tyreek Hill's home

Reports say that no one was in the home when the fire began, and everyone is safe. (WSVN)

The home is roughly a 25-minute drive from Hard Rock Stadium and its training facility.

Hill leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards – his 12 touchdowns and 112 receptions both rank second (Amon-Ra St. Brown also had 112 catches).

Tyreek Hill vs Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reacts during the New York Jets game, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Neither the Dolphins, nor Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, immediately responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story…please check back for updates.

