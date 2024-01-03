Home of Dolphins' Tyreek Hill engulfed in flames; no injuries reported

The Southwest Ranches, Florida, home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught fire on Wednesday.

It was a two-alarm fire, and no injuries have been reported, according to WSVN-TV.

Hill left practice and "everyone is out of the house and safe," the Palm Beach Post reported.

Hill bought the mansion for close to $7 million after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2022 season.

Black smoke rose through the roof on the left side of the house. Nobody was in the home when the fire broke out, WSVN-TV reported.

The home is roughly a 25-minute drive from Hard Rock Stadium and its training facility.

Hill leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards – his 12 touchdowns and 112 receptions both rank second (Amon-Ra St. Brown also had 112 catches).

Neither the Dolphins, nor Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, immediately responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story…please check back for updates.

