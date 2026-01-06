Hockey Hall of Famer and four-time Stanley Cup champion Bob Pulford dead at 89

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hockey Hall of Famer and four-time Stanley Cup champion Bob Pulford has died, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday. He was 89.

Pulford, whose cause of death was not immediately released, was a key member of the Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup–winning teams in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967.

"We mourn the passing of Bob Pulford, one of the all-time greats in Maple Leafs history. A relentless competitor and respected leader, Bob wore the blue and white with pride and left a lasting mark on the franchise," the Maple Leafs said in a statement.

"Only ten players in Maple Leafs history scored more goals than Bob, and his impact extended far beyond the scoresheet. Renowned for his intelligence, tenacity, and forechecking, Bob played a vital role in Stanley Cup championships in 1962, 1963, 1964, and 1967 — including scoring the Game Three double-overtime game-winner in the 1967 Final. An honored member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and named one of the One Hundred Greatest Maple Leafs during the club’s Centennial Season, Bob Pulford’s legacy is forever woven into the fabric of this franchise."

Pulford spent 14 seasons with the Maple Leafs and recorded 251 goals and 312 assists in 947 games in Toronto. He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 1970 and spent two seasons with them.

In his playing career, Pulford recorded 281 goals and 362 assists in 1,079 games. Upon his retirement, he was named the coach of the Kings. He won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 1975, when the Kings set a franchise record with 105 points, which was matched in 2024-25.

After his time with the Kings, he spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks as both a head coach and general manager.

"Bob Pulford left an indelible mark on the game," Commissioner Gary Bettman said, according to NHL.com. "In a remarkable career that spanned over five decades, he was one of only three people to play in the NHL, serve as President of the NHL players' union, as well as coach and work as a general manager in the League.

"Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a player who won four Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs during a 16-season career, Bob forged a similarly impactful post-playing career as a coach, GM and executive with the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks.

"Bob became a friend, counselor and confidant to me — particularly in my early years as commissioner — and I had enormous respect for him and all he gave the game. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Roslyn, as well as his children and grandchildren."

