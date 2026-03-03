Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone dead at 42

Pistone's family suggests the former NASCAR driver took his own life

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone died at the age of 42, his family announced earlier this week.

His brother, Nick, announced his death, saying his "young brother and best friend is gone."

"I'm broken-hearted and don't know if I'll ever get over this. I miss you, Chase, already, and I hope you are you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!" Nick posted on his Facebook page.

Chase Pistone

Chase Pistone, driver of the #9 NTS Motorsports Chevrolet, talks with his crew during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Series UNOH 225 at Kentucky Speedway on June 26, 2014, in Sparta, Kentucky.  (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Legends Nation said it confirmed with Nick and Pistone's other brother, Tom, that Pistone had died, adding that the brothers requested the outlet post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Pistone is the grandson of former driver "Tiger" Tom Pistone, who is 96 years old.

He competed in 10 NASCAR races — six in the Truck Series and four in the O'Reilly Series. His best finish was ninth at the 2014 Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois.

Chase Pistone's car

Chase Pistone, driver of the No. 31 Turner Scott Motorsports Chevrolet, during the sixth annual U.S. Cellular 250 presented by New Holland NASCAR Nationwide Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.  (Kyle Ocker/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pistone also owned CP Inc., where he built and repaired stock cars.

"Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy," Legends Nation wrote on social media.

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of our friend Chase Pistone," RFK Racing’s Brian Murphy said on X. "He was not only a talented racer but a true mentor who poured his time, knowledge, and passion into the next generation."

Chase Pistone in truck

Chase Pistone drives the #9 NTS Motorsports Chevrolet during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Drivin' For Lineman 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 13, 2014, in Madison, Illinois.   (Todd Warshaw/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Pistone also raced in the ARCA Re/Max Series in 2006 and 2007.

