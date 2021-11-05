Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania high school students barred from hockey game after vulgar taunts at female goalie: reports

Coach said taunts from Armstrong High School students left Mars High School goalie in tears

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An entire student section of a Pennsylvania high school was barred from attending hockey games after aggressively taunting the opposing team’s female goalie.

The incident occurred during a game between Armstrong High School, of Kittanning, and Mars High School last month. Armstrong fans were heard on a video making vulgar and sexist remarks toward the female goalie on the Mars team, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

As a result, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday, all students at Armstrong were banned from attending any school hockey games in the future. Mars coach Steve Meyers told the newspaper the chants left the goalie, who was the starter for all fives games this season, in tears.

"We’re continuing to investigate because there were several kids there and we’re still trying to identify them and who the ringleaders were for this," Armstrong principal Kirk Lorigan told the Post-Gazette. "It’s certainly an unfortunate and embarrassing situation. Armstrong High School has to identify those students and a decision will be made as to what the consequences will be.

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL APOLOGIZES FOR 106-POINT FOOTBALL BLOWOUT: 'FINAL SCORE WAS UNACCEPTABLE'

"In my mind, this should’ve been stopped immediately by anyone that was there who has any moral value at all. I’m disgusted by it. … There were a lot of people there who could’ve handled this differently."

Lorigan also apologized to Mars students.

Meyers said the female goalie plays varsity and JV and he has had young women play in the league before and nothing like what occurred two weeks happened before.

 

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League is the governing body of high school hockey in the state but is not sponsored by the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League or the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, and school workers aren’t at the games like they would be in a basketball or football setting, but that could change after this incident.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com