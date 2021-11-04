Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California high school apologizes for 106-point football blowout: 'Final score was unacceptable'

Coach vs. Inglewood High School called rout 'classless move'

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California high school apologized for running up the score on its opponents in a 106-0 game, which featured a 13-touchdown pass performance from a UCLA recruit and a two-point conversion when the team was leading by 104 points.

Inglewood High School principal Debra Tate said in a statement she and coach Mil’Von James apologized to Inglewood Morningside High School for the rout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Justyn Martin threw 13 touchdown passes.

Justyn Martin threw 13 touchdown passes. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable," Tate said. "Coach James has also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community.

"Our administration will work with our coaches to ensure that these mistakes are not repeated in the future, and that the Inglewood High School program conducts itself with the highest level of sportsmanship and integrity going forward."

Inglewood Morningside's coach called the rout a "classless move."

Inglewood Morningside's coach called the rout a "classless move." (iStock)

 Brian Collins, the coach of the opponent, Inglewood Morningside, ripped the school.

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL OFFICIALS BLAST TEAM OVER 106-POINT VICTORY

"It was a classless move. I told them, ‘Go play St. John Bosco and Mater Dei,’" he told the Los Angeles Times, referring to some of the top high school football teams in the Golden State.

Justyn Martin, the Inglewood quarterback, had committed to UCLA days before the game and threw the remarkable 13 touchdown passes. According to Max Preps, Martin was just two touchdowns short of tying the national high school record of 15 touchdown passes set by Arthur Smith of Nebraska in 1921.

Collins added that the officials asked Inglewood if it would run the clock and the team refused the request. He also said he was surprised Martin played as much as he did after recently announcing his commitment to the Bruins. He called the whole ordeal bad sportsmanship.

Justyn Martin committed to UCLA.

Justyn Martin committed to UCLA. (Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Inglewood is one of the best teams in the state, finishing 8-0 during the regular season with the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs next on the schedule.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com