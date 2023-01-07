Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

High School
Published

High school student, 16, dies during flag football game after 'medical emergency'

Ashari Hughes had previous heart issues

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A high school student is dead after suffering a "medical emergency" during her flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.

Ashari Hughes, 16, collapsed after going to the bench on Thursday after experiencing chest problems

She was given CPR by a nurse in the stands. A defibrillator was also used to regain a heartbeat, but she died while arriving to the hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hughes' father told Fox 5 Vegas that she had a heart problem and had been consulting with a cardiologist but was cleared to play.

"Ashari was 16 years old and was playing the game she loves, football. Little did we know this would be her final sophomore game," the Hughes family said in a GoFundMe page. "She was passionate, loving, and determined. She loved music, dancing, and bring around all the people she loved. She called football the real love of her life! She loved hard and was loved by many. She will be missed by all of us. Hold the #7 up high for her! It was her first football number and she always wanted to represent it well!"

DAMAR HAMLIN’S RECOVERY SHOWS ‘WE’RE SEEING GOD ANSWER PRAYER IN REAL TIME’

"When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by this loss," CCSD superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said in a statement.

Thursday's game was going to be Hughes' last until her heart issues subsided, the family said. She was scheduled to have a doctor's appointments on Friday.

Ashari Hughes had previous heart problems before dying on Thursday.

Ashari Hughes had previous heart problems before dying on Thursday. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of death is still unknown.