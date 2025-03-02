Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ohio

High school basketball player goes below the belt on opponent in cheap shot during district championship game

No ejection was made, nor was a technical foul called

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
A high school district championship loss was much tougher for one player from Ohio.

Ben Mirgon, a sophomore for Hilliard Bradley High School, was part of the losing squad, and during the loss, he was the victim of a cheap shot.

During the game, right after passing the ball, Mirgon took a punch right to his groin from a defender.

A high school basketball player took a cheap shot to the groin from a defender on Saturday.

"No technical not ejected," another Mirgon, Dan, wrote.

According to Greg Glasser, a high school reporter in Ohio, Mirgon had to go to the bench due to the punch toward the end of the second half.

On Sunday morning, Mirgon sent a post on X that said he was "struggling."

A basketball net

A basketball net. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Dan Mirgon wrote that the foul was a "big momentum swing" for Reynoldsburg, and it occurred "right after Ben hit back-to-back threes."

The Ohio High School Athletic Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mirgon's team led, 33-25, at half, but lost, 57-51. It was a valiant effort, as Mirgon's Hilliard Bradley was the 15-seed, while Reynoldsburg was No. 2 in the district.

A rack of game balls before the McDonalds game the

A rack of game balls await before McDonalds High School All Americans boys warm up before the 2023 McDonald's High School All American Boys Game at Toyota Center. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image)

The game against Reynoldsburg took place at the Taft Coliseum at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. It was Reynoldsburg's first district championship in seven years.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.