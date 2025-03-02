NJ high school wrestling star wins regional title after dramatic week

A New Jersey high school wrestling star won a regional title on Saturday following a judge’s decision to overturn a disqualification against him over a fight in the stands during the district tournament last week.

Anthony Knox, of St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel, was given the go-ahead to wrestle in the 126-pound competition at Lacey High School on Friday night. A judge overturned the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) to disqualify him after Knox was involved in a brawl in the stands during the district tournament.

The melee involved his father, Anthony Sr. Both Knox men were seen in handcuffs after the incident.

The Cornell commit defeated Lacey’s Aidan Flynn to win the title.

Knox is now on a path to win his fourth straight state title in NJSIAA Wrestling Championships in Atlantic City this coming weekend. The NJSIAA requested a stay of the judge’s decision, which, if approved, could mean Knox would be sidelined for the tournament.

"Back to the plan," he wrote as a caption for a reel he posted to his Instagram account. "#4xStateChamp."

Lancers head coach Chris Notte praised Knox’s ability to lock in and focus on winning his match on Friday despite all of the drama around him.

"He wasn’t nervous at all, he was the same Anthony Knox," Notte told NJ.com. "He had the same killer instinct and sparkle in his eyes. He went out, did the job and went home with good sportsmanship."

Knox would become the state’s fifth four-time champion if he competes and wins the tournament this weekend, according to the Asbury Park Press.