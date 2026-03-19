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March Madness

High Point's Chase Johnston delivers faithful message after scoring game-winning March Madness upset basket

Chase Johnston had the game-winning basket with 11.7 seconds left

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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After No. 12 High Point pulled off a major upset in March Madness, faith was the only thing on one Panther's mind.

High Point came back from double digits to take down No. 5 Wisconsin in the tournament's first upset in a thrilling 83-82 victory for its first victory in the tournament ever.

High Point guard Chase Johnston scored the game-winning basket with 11.7 seconds left, and he delivered a faithful message after the game.

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Chase Johnston

High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) reacts after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers in a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. (Craig Strobeck/Imagn Images)

"First and foremost, I wanna give all glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," he said. "It's been an unbelievable season. This is a group of guys that's built on John 15:13. We serve each other, we love each other, and we’d die for each other. I'm so grateful."

Johnston's bucket came on a breakaway layup after Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd missed a layup that would have put the Badgers up 84-81.  High Point guard Rob Martin hauled in the rebound and fired downcourt to the streaking Johnston — a 3-point specialist, the bucket was Johnston's first two-point basket of the season.

Chase Johnston interview

High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) is interviewed after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center.  (Troy Wayrynen/Imagn Images)

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After Johnston's bucket gave High Point the lead, Owen Aquino blocked a driving layup by Boyd. Panthers' Cam'Ron Fletcher was fouled and missed a free throw, giving the Badgers a chance with 1.8 seconds left, but Andrew Rohde's long pass was stolen by Terry Anderson, and the celebration was on for High Point and first-year coach Flynn Clayman.

High Point earned a spot in the tournament by winning the Big South title for the second straight season. Last year was its first ever appearance in the tournament, but it lost as a 13-seed to No. 4 Purdue.

Flynn Clayman with players

Head coach Flynn Clayman of the High Point Panthers is embraced by guard Scotty Washington and forward Terry Anderson after upsetting the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Moda Center on March 19, 2026, in Portland, Oregon.  (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

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The Panthers have another tough task on their hands against No. 4 Arkansas on Saturday, but after Clayman called out major schools for avoiding mid-majors throughout the season, he obviously feels pretty confident in his squad.

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