High Point's Chase Johnston delivers faithful message after scoring game-winning March Madness upset basket

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After No. 12 High Point pulled off a major upset in March Madness, faith was the only thing on one Panther's mind.

High Point came back from double digits to take down No. 5 Wisconsin in the tournament's first upset in a thrilling 83-82 victory for its first victory in the tournament ever.

High Point guard Chase Johnston scored the game-winning basket with 11.7 seconds left, and he delivered a faithful message after the game.

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"First and foremost, I wanna give all glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," he said. "It's been an unbelievable season. This is a group of guys that's built on John 15:13. We serve each other, we love each other, and we’d die for each other. I'm so grateful."

Johnston's bucket came on a breakaway layup after Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd missed a layup that would have put the Badgers up 84-81. High Point guard Rob Martin hauled in the rebound and fired downcourt to the streaking Johnston — a 3-point specialist, the bucket was Johnston's first two-point basket of the season.

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After Johnston's bucket gave High Point the lead, Owen Aquino blocked a driving layup by Boyd. Panthers' Cam'Ron Fletcher was fouled and missed a free throw, giving the Badgers a chance with 1.8 seconds left, but Andrew Rohde's long pass was stolen by Terry Anderson, and the celebration was on for High Point and first-year coach Flynn Clayman.

High Point earned a spot in the tournament by winning the Big South title for the second straight season. Last year was its first ever appearance in the tournament, but it lost as a 13-seed to No. 4 Purdue.

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The Panthers have another tough task on their hands against No. 4 Arkansas on Saturday, but after Clayman called out major schools for avoiding mid-majors throughout the season, he obviously feels pretty confident in his squad.

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