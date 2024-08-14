Expand / Collapse search
Hideki Matsuyama robbed in London airport after Olympics while headed to PGA Tour playoffs

Matsuyama's caddie and coach, who had their passports stolen, were forced back to Japan and will miss this weekend's tournament

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Hideki Matsuyama will be without his caddie and coach this weekend after the trio were robbed in a London airport.

The three were en route to the FedEx Cup Playoffs in Memphis, Tennessee, following the Olympics in Paris, but made a pit stop in London.

While there, Matsuyama had his wallet stolen, while both his caddie, Shota Hayoto, and coach, Mikihito Kuroyima, had their passports snatched.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on from the driving range prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Thus, his caddie and coach were forced to return to Japan, where they are having their passports and visas reissued.

"There’s a chance they’ll make it [to the tournament], but we have to go into it thinking it’s close to zero," Matsuyama said, per Golf Digest Japan. 

The New York Post actually notes the earliest they could get to the U.S. is the week of the Tour Championship; Matsuyama would have to be within the Top 30 to play at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and is currently ranked eighth.

Hideki Matsuyama in bunker

Hideki Matsuyama of Team Japan plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the Men's Individual Stroke Play of the Paris Summer Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Paris on Aug. 1. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER RIPS 'SILLY' PGA TOUR PLAYOFF FORMAT: 'IT IS WHAT IT IS'

Without his partners in crime, Matsuyama says "all the responsibility is on me."

"I’m looking forward to that for the first time in a while," he added. 

Matsuyama will instead have Taiga Tabuchi on his bag for the foreseeable future.

"I want to pass on to [Tabuchi] what I’ve cultivated with Shota [Hayato] on the course," Matsuyama said.

Hideki Matsuyama raises hat

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates his win on the 18th green during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Feb. 18. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The 2021 Masters champion took home the Olympic bronze medal behind American Scottie Scheffler's gold and Brit Tommy Fleetwood's silver. He won the Genesis Invitational earlier this year, which was his first victory since the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.