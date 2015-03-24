Hewitt, Mahut reach Hall of Fame quarters

Newport, RI (SportsNetwork.com) - Two-time runner-up Lleyton Hewitt and reigning titlist Nicolas Mahut moved into the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

The third-seeded former world No. 1 star Hewitt humbled Croat Ante Pavic 6-2, 6-2, while the fourth-seeded French Mahut mauled Aussie Luke Saville 6-4, 6-2 on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Mahut overcame the two-time Grand Slam titlist Hewitt in last year's Newport finale, as Hewitt fell for the second straight year in the championship round. Mahut was also a runner-up here n 2007.

Sixth-seeded two-time NCAA singles champion Steve Johnson moved into the round of eight by besting Japanese Tatsuma Ito 6-3, 2-0, retired. Johnson will face Hewitt in the quarters.

Also on Day 3, Aussie Samuel Groth snuck past Tunisian Malek Jaziri 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-3). Groth's quarterfinal opponent will be Mahut.

This week's champion will claim $81,500.