Longtime Dodgers fan, 81, upset at organization over paper ticket issue

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The advent of mobile ticketing has largely forced the paper ticket to go the way of landline phones, dial-up internet and other commonly used products that technology has phased out.

One lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan is hoping the team can at least hear him out on being able to continue to print his tickets.

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Errol Segal, 81, told NBC Los Angeles on Friday the Dodgers told him he won’t be able to buy paper tickets for the entire season. He was able to buy some paper tickets on Thursday.

Segal told the station he doesn’t know how to use a computer and only uses a flip phone.

He told the station it wouldn’t have been a major deal if he was a season-ticket holder for only a few years, but he said, he’s been one for the last five decades.

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"If I had the tickets one year, five years, 10 years, that’s another story," he told the station. "Fifty years I’ve had these tickets. They threw me under the bus."

Segal said the team offered to buy his tickets back, but he didn’t want to hear it.

Segal told the station he hopes the Dodgers would reconsider their stance. Fox News Digital reached out to the Dodgers for comment.

The team has a frequently asked questions sheet listed on its team website, showing fans how they would be able to access their Dodgers tickets through the MLB Ballpark app. One of the questions listed asks, "Can I still print my Dodgers tickets at home?"

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"No, to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud, print-at-home tickets in any form are no longer accepted for entry at Dodger Stadium," the response said.