Sky trade Angel Reese in stunning move before WNBA season beings: reports

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Angel Reese was reportedly traded on Monday as WNBA free agency opened.

The Chicago Sky agreed to trade Reese to the Atlanta Dream, according to multiple reports. "NBA on Prime" broadcaster Taylor Rooks first reported the deal.

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It’s one of the first big moves in the offseason as the league and its players union came to a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement before any team could make transactions.

The Sky selected Reese in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft out of LSU. She was coming off a national championship with the Tigers and was a part of a class that featured Caitlin Clark.

Reese emerged as one of the top rebounders in the league during her rookie season. She played 34 games for Chicago in 2024 and averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. She was an All-Star, finished runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting and even earned an MVP vote.

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She missed some time during her second season with Chicago, only playing in 30 games which was down from 34 in her first season. Still, Reese maintained her prowess on the court. She averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

The Sky failed to make the postseason in each of Reese’s first two years. She also had two different coaches in her first two seasons and is about to have a third.

The Dream had the best record in the WNBA last year at 30-14. However, the team was ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Fever.

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Atlanta will have its own decisions to make in free agency. Allisha Gray, Brittney Griner, Jordin Canada and Brionna Jones are expected to be free agents. Rhyne Howard is a restricted free agent.