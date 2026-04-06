Jason Day already told to tone down his bird-themed Malbon Golf outfits at Masters: report

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The Masters Tournament is all about tradition, and that includes everything down to what the golfers wear during the four days at Augusta National Golf Club.

That was on display last year when Australian star Jason Day was asked to keep his Malbon Golf outfits a bit more reserved. But it seems that he’s already starting to push the boundary before teeing off for his first round on Thursday.

Day, a former world No. 1 golfer, was spotted on Monday for his practice round in Malbon’s "Birds of Georgia" collection, wearing a top that featured a bunch of different birds, from orioles to cardinals to woodpeckers and more. The outfit was supposed to have matching pants, but it was reported by Sports Illustrated that Day was told by Augusta National to wear normal, solid-colored pants instead.

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This came after Malbon dropped Day’s fits for the week on social media.

"If you are on the course and you are tuned in with nature and know the sounds of birds, you’ll make more birdies," Malbon Golf founder Stephen Malbon told the outlet about Day’s lineup for the week. "It’s inspired by Native American beliefs. Each one of these birds has a different meaning. I’ve been sending the noises of the birds to Jason for the last six months. Hopefully, he’s trying to stay in touch with nature."

Throughout the week, Day’s birdwatcher-themed outfits will even feature a vest, set for Wednesday’s practice round.

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Day isn’t the only Malbon athlete in the field either. Sungjae Im will be rocking Malbon’s bird-themed clothing.

In 2024, Day made national headlines with his first Masters collaboration with Malbon. He was spotted wearing a vest that had "No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship" written across it in bold lettering with accompanying blue, baggy pants.

But, when Day showed up to the course for his next round, which came on the same day due to a rainout on Thursday, the vest was no longer being worn.

Day revealed that Augusta National told him to remove the sweater, and as he didn’t want to ruffle any feathers during the first major of the year, he did what he was told.

"My agent got a call from high above and said, ‘Hey, we need Jason to take that vest off.’"

Day said last year’s original Masters plans were "a lot crazier" than the 2024 lineup, and the Masters requested an early look at what he was expected to wear. Plans had to be changed.

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But, while Day admitted he was "not here to step on anyone’s toes because I know that when we play at the Masters, it’s all about the Masters," his outfits this week already seem to be pushing the limit.

This will be Day’s 15th Masters Tournament appearance at Augusta National, with his best finish coming in 2011 when he finished tied for second.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.