Golfers react to Tiger Woods' absence at Augusta National during Masters week: 'It's unfortunate'

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Tiger Woods may not be competing in this year’s Masters Tournament, but he is on golfers' minds as they prepare for the major this year.

Woods’ DUI arrest in Florida on March 27 sent a shockwave through the golf community, and despite needing to lock in at one of the hardest courses on the golf schedule, it’s hard not to think about the five-time Masters winner.

Bodycam footage from his arrest, which occurred after a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, saw Woods admit he was "hoping to" play in the Masters. But he released a statement after his arrest, saying he would be stepping away from golf to "seek treatment."

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"I look at it and go, ‘He’s just a human being like everyone else, and we have struggles,’" Jason Day said on Monday regarding Woods’ situation, per ESPN. "It’s unfortunate. The only thing that I don’t understand is that it’s a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way as well."

Day added that Woods was "my hero growing up."

"The reason why I play golf is because of this tournament and Tiger. It’s hard to see him go through what he’s going through, and especially under the microscope.

"Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed. It's really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he's getting the help now, which is good. I'm just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better."

Patrick Reed, a green jacket winner like Woods, is also missing him in Augusta, as well as fellow LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson, who announced he won’t be playing in the tournament due to a family health matter just days after Woods’ arrest.

"Let’s be honest, without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the events, in golf, when they both step away, honestly I feel it hurts the game of golf," Reed said, per ESPN. "But at the same time, we want them to come back and be healthy and ready to go."

Bubba Watson viewed Woods’ situation from a human perspective — not as a fellow golfer.

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"I could care less about Tiger’s golf," he said, per ESPN. "I told him from day one that we started hanging out back in [2006 or 2007], somewhere in there, that I’m pulling for him as a human being. Forget his golf — I could care less about his golf."

Woods’ DUI arrest resulted in charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level (BAL) test after law enforcement said his vehicle collided with another while he drove impaired.

Woods released his statement after entering a plea of not guilty, waiving his right to an arraignment and demanding a trial with a jury Tuesday.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement posted on social media.

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"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

This arrest marked Woods' second DUI arrest within the last decade. In 2017, he was taken into custody, also in Jupiter Island, after taking prescription drugs and falling asleep behind the wheel of a running car at 3 a.m.