Angels’ Mike Trout calls out Mariners' risky strategy after getting hit by pitch

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Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was hit by a pitch in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Mariners and was forced to leave, sparking fears from fans that he will have to miss time.

Fortunately, for Trout and Angels fans, Los Angeles manager Kurt Suzuki said after the game that X-Rays were negative and he was going to be day-to-day. Trout said he was worried there was damage because of how swollen his wrist got, but added he was "relieved" it was not broken.

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Trout did express some frustration with Mariners pitcher Casey Legumina.

Legumina threw the 94 mph fastball that hit Trout. The 11-time All-Star and three-time MVP was also hit by a pitch in Friday’s game from Bryan Woo’s sinker.

Trout said the Mariners pitchers need to locate the zone better if they were going to continue to throw inside.

"We know where they're trying to get me out, fastballs up and in, so it's just frustrating," Trout said, via MLB.com. "You know, if you can't control it up there, you shouldn't do it. So it is what it is."

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Suzuki brushed off any notion there were bubbling tensions between the two clubs.

"Balls slip," the first-year manager said. "It's baseball. Like I said the other night, it's part of the game. Obviously, you don't want him to get hit. Or see Mike get hurt. But at the same time, you understand, I was a catcher, that they’re trying to get guys out."

The Angels won the game, 8-7, in 11 innings.

Since 2021, Trout has been a bit of a mainstay on the injured list. He’s only played more than 100 games twice since then and only at least 130 games once – last season.

Through 10 games this year, Trout is batting .212 with two home runs and three RBI.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.