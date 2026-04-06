UNC set to hire Michael Malone as next men's basketball coach after firing Hubert Davis: report

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The UNC Tar Heels are dipping into the NBA pool for its next men’s basketball coach.

After Hubert Davis was fired following a shocking loss to VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament earlier this month, the Tar Heels are set to hire Michael Malone, according to ESPN.

North Carolina was previously linked to top college coaches, including Michigan’s Dusty May, who will be competing for an NCAA title on Monday night against UConn. But May took his name out of any running across college, while Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd and Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger were also rumored to be in the Tar Heels’ favor.

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But Malone, who the past 10 seasons leading the Denver Nuggets, is the man they’re settling on to lead the Tar Heels back to greatness.

Malone is the winningest coach in Nuggets history, tallying 471 career wins across his career there, while also winning an NBA title in 2023.

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However, Malone, despite what he means to the franchise record books, was fired by the Nuggets in April 2025. He quickly entered the sports media space, joining ESPN in May 2025, but he’s back in the saddle now in a whole new collegiate world compared to the pros.

Perhaps North Carolina wouldn’t have been searching for another head coach if Davis and the Tar Heels didn’t collapse against No. 10 VCU in the first round, as the Rams mounted the biggest first-round comeback in tournament history to ultimately defeat No. 6 UNC in overtime, 82-78.

"We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach and community leader – he has helped make special memories we will never forget," athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision because of Hubert’s tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level."

Davis, who made four NCAA Tournaments, including the last three seasons, over his five campaigns with the Tar Heels, released his own statement on the matter.

"Tonight, I was let go by the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill," he wrote. "My desire was to continue to coach here. This opportunity has truly been such a blessing. I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together."

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Davis added that he hopes to be coaching "in the very near future."

Davis, who played for UNC from 1988-92 before being a first-round pick by the New York Knicks in 1992, left the program with about $5.3 million still guaranteed from his contract, per ESPN.

Davis went 125-54 during his 179-game tenure with his alma mater, which included a first-year Final Four appearance during the 2021-22 campaign. The Tar Heels reached the national championship game, falling to the Kansas Jayhawks, who also overcame a double-digit deficit to be crowned champions.

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After missing March Madness in 2023, the Tar Heels earned themselves a No. 1 seed in 2024, but they were taken down by No. 4 Alabama in the Sweet 16, cutting their national title hopes short. Still, Davis earned himself the ACC Coach of the Year Award that year.

The Tar Heels want to get back to the Roy Williams days, as the legendary UNC head coach led his squad to six NCAA titles during his tenure, the most recent coming in 2017.