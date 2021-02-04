Herschel Walker on how sports can unify America: ‘Quit listening' to 'people who want to separate us’

Sports can be unifying as long as Americans "stop listening" to those who want to divide the country, former NFL player Herschel Walker told "Fox News Primetime" Thursday.

"It’s very unifying, and that's why I said that things have gotten to the way it is today because, you know, I look back and I say, you know, Doug Flutie, Doug Flutie is a family," Walker explained to host Trey Gowdy. "Todd Fowler, who I played with here in Dallas, and Frank Rawls, who's from Barcelona, Spain, is my brother. He's really like my brother."

"When people start to talk about separation ... There is no 'I' in team, there's no 'we' in team; It is called team. And that's how the team is better is when you play as one, as one group and it is sad this country is in the place it's in today," said the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner.

"But we can get it back," Walker added. "The way we get it back is we got to get together and we need to talk these problems out and work them out and quit listening to a lot of these people who want to separate us."

Walker joined Gowdy ahead of the Super Bowl, the biggest annual sporting event of the year, which will be contested between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. The Buccaneers will be playing in only their second-ever Super Bowl and first since the 2002 season when Jon Gruden was leading the team. Tampa Bay will become the first team to play in the game at their home stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and company defeated the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles

