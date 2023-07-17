Expand / Collapse search
Heckler disrupts Mardy Fish on 18th hole of celebrity golf tournament: 'That was awful'

Steph Curry won the American Century Championship by two strokes

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 16

Former tennis pro Mardy Fish was leading the American Century Championship on Sunday when a heckler in the crowd shouted during his backswing, causing him to drive the ball into the woods on the 18th hole. 

Fish would finish runner-up to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who won the tournament by two strokes. 

Mardy Fish tees off at the American Century Championship

Mardy Fish, former tennis player, hits his tee on the 18th hole on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 16, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada.  (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The unfortunate incident came as Fish was teeing off on the 18th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe. He was three points ahead of Curry at that point. 

During his backswing, NBC Sports’ broadcast picked up a fan shouting — something commentators furiously condemned. 

Mardy Fish tees off at the American Century Championship

Mardy Fish, former tennis player, hits his tee on the 2nd hole on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 16, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada.  (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

"That was awful… that was really, really bad." 

The broadcast caught a glimpse of Curry, who appeared to be shaking his head in disapproval. 

Fish would finish for par, giving Curry the opportunity to take the lead and win it all with an 18-foot putt for eagle on the final hole.  

But there were no hard feelings between the two as Mardy congratulated Curry on Twitter. 

Mardy Fish congratulates Steph Curry on winning the American Century Championship

Mardy Fish, former tennis player, hugs Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors after finishing the 18th hole on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 16, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada.  (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Curry became the fifth active athlete to win and the first since then-Tennessee Titans kicker Al del Greco in 2000. His first-place prize of $125,000 will be donated to charity because Curry is an amateur golfer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.