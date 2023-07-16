Expand / Collapse search
Steph Curry nails eagle to win American Century celebrity golf tournament: 'It's pretty special'

It's first time Curry has won American Century Championship

Ryan Gaydos
Steph Curry added American Century Championship winner to his illustrious resume on Sunday with an incredible putt to seal the deal at Edgewood Tahoe in Nevada.

Curry nailed an eagle on the 18th green to win the tournament. He celebrated as if he had won a fifth NBA championship. He immediately rushed to his wife, Ayesha, and gave her a big embrace before going back onto the green and basking in the cheers of the fans in the gallery.

Stephen Curry in 2023

Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hits his tee shot on the 18th hole on day two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 15, 2023, in Stateline, Nevada. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors star became the second active professional athlete to win the tournament. He said winning the celebrity event was a dream come true.

"Being able to lock into the moment, knowing what the stakes were, accepting it … I’ve always dreamt of a situation like this on an 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make a putt, and you just stick to the routine, have so much confidence in yourself, live with the results.

Steph Curry walks the court

Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors walks to the 18th hole on day two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 15, 2023, in Stateline, Nevada. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

"Thankfully, it went in, which is insane. Been playing in this thing for almost a decade, and to know I finally got a win, it’s pretty special."

Curry turned heads on Saturday when he made a hole-in-one on the par 3 seventh hole.

On Sunday, he beat out Mardy Fish, Joe Pavelski, Mark Mulder, Aaron Rodgers and Annika Sorenstam. Last year’s winner, Tony Romo, finished in eighth.

Steph Curry on 17

Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hits his tee shot on the 17th hole on day two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 15, 2023, in Stateline, Nevada. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Curry now has to get back to the court and prepare for the upcoming NBA season. The Warriors team has seen some changes so far with the acquisition of Chris Paul and the departure of Jordan Poole.

