Heat's Tyler Herro addresses stereotype when it comes to opposing defenses

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro said he thinks he knows the reason why opposing teams target him late in games.

Herro agreed with the assertion during a recent interview with New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick on his podcast “The Old Man & The Three.”

Speaking from his own experience, Redick asked the second-year Heat player: “In the fourth quarter of games, did you feel like, because you’re White with short arms, teams would target you defensively?”

Herro replied: “Yeah, yeah. Me and Duncan [Robinson] know at this point going into the game, they’re coming at us no matter what. And we could be playing the best defense in the world but they’re still coming at us.”

Herro surprised NBA fans during the playoffs a few months ago. He helped the Heat make the NBA Finals when he averaged 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, including a 37-point performance in Game 4.

The Heat ended up losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals but it wasn’t for lack of trying. Miami had to deal with injuries to Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo during the series.

The team is among the favorites to make it back to the Finals. But the path only gets more difficult.