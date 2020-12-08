LeBron James: 'I won the two hardest championships in NBA league history'

LeBron James further cemented his case as one of the greatest players in league history after he led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA title in 2020. And back in 2016, James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first championship in over 50 years.

James believes both titles are enough to claim his stake for the No. 1 spot because in his eyes he was a part of two teams that came away with the two hardest championships in league history.

LEBRON JAMES ADDRESSES KYRIE IRVING CLUTCH REMARKS

“The conversation is [always going to] be had and it's great for debates because they want to compare eras, compare players and who they've seen," James said during an episode of “Road Trippin” with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, and Allie Clifton. "The one thing that I know for sure is that I've been a part of two teams [that have] won the two hardest championships in NBA league history.”

LEBRON CONSIDERS LOAD MANAGEMENT, MAPS FUTURE WITH LAKERS

James added: “The 2016 Cavs coming back from 3-1 versus a 73-9 team, being down 3-1 versus one of the best teams that's ever been assembled... And then what we went through in the bubble. And if you were not in the bubble, you don't quite understand it. You will never ever understand how hard it was to win that championship, to be able to motivate yourself...This is literally out of your whole comfort zone. No family, I didn't see my family for eight-and-a-half weeks.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, James had 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game to lead the Cavaliers to their first championship. And with the Lakers in 2020, he averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.2 steals in their 4-2 series win over the Miami Heat.