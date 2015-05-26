Heat look to remain focused vs. Pelicans

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Miami Heat may have their minds fixated on basketball, but thoughts and prayers are with All-Star Chris Bosh.

Bosh is hospitalized with what could be a blood clot in his lung and may miss the remainder of the season. Bosh is being treated at South Miami Hospital, according to coach Erik Spoelstra, and is averaging 21.1 points and 7.0 rebounds this season.

The Heat are back home for two straight games versus the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers, and will take on the Pelicans Saturday night. The Heat are coming off Friday night's 111-87 triumph over the New York Knicks, as eight players scored in double figures.

Shabazz Napier led the crew with 18 points off the bench and added seven rebounds and six assists. He did have seven of Miami's 22 turnovers. Tyler Johnson scored 14 points, while Luol Deng, Udonis Haslem and Mario Chalmers netted 13 points apiece for the Heat, winners in two of three games.

Dwyane Wade, Hassan Whiteside and Chris Anderson all scored 12 points.

"Eight guys in double figures, doing it together," Spoelstra said.

Heat newcomer Goran Dragic did not play and is expected to make his debut tonight versus the Pelicans.

The Heat made a deal with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday and acquired Dragic as part of a three-team trade. The Suns received Danny Granger and two future first-round picks -- 2017 top-seven protected and unprotected 2021 -- from the Heat. They also got swingman John Salmons, who will be waived, from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Phoenix also sent Dragic's brother, Zoran, to Miami in the deal.

New Orleans got guard Norris Cole, forward Shawne Williams and center Justin Hamilton from Miami in the trade.

New Orleans suffered its fourth straight loss and fifth in six tries with Friday's 95-84 loss at Orlando. Anthony Davis played 38 minutes and showed no signs of a shoulder contusion, posting 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Tyreke Evans had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and both Ryan Anderson and Quincy Pondexter scored 13 points for the Pelicans.

"We just stopped making shots," Davis said. "We were not making free throws. Nothing was falling. They were making shots and they were hustling, so they came out with the win."

Orlando finished with a commanding 64-36 advantage in points in the paint.

Cole, Williams and Hamilton were all inactive for the game.

New Orleans has a 10-17 road record and will start a three-game homestand Monday versus Toronto, Brooklyn and Miami.

The Pelicans and Heat will also meet on Feb. 27 in the Big Easy. Miami has won five in a row in this series as the host and is 5-1 in the past six games overall between the teams.