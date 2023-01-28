HBCU coach apologizes after offering scholarship to student dropped by Florida for rapping N-word

Albany State football coach Quinn Gray issued an apology on Friday days after offering a scholarship to four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes.

Stokes had his scholarship to the University of Florida pulled in November after video of him using the N-word surfaced on social media.

In a statement, Stokes said that he used the word while "rapping along to the words" of a song.

EX-FLORIDA RECRUIT WHO HAD SCHOLARSHIP PULLED FOR DROPPING N-WORD IN VIDEO RECEIVES OFFER FROM HBCU

On Tuesday, Stokes announced on social media that he had received an offer from the Albany State Golden Rams, a public historically black university in Albany, Georgia.

On Friday, Albany State head football coach Quinn Gray apologized for his decision to "speak with a student that did not meet your expectations."

While Gray did not mention Stokes in the statement, the head coach was reportedly reprimanded by the school’s president for the offer, according to HBCU Gameday.

"Let me start with a humble apology. An apology for not honoring the tradition and history of ASU and for letting many of you down," Gray said in his statement. "I didn't uphold the Ramily standard that I know you expect. Please know that my decision to speak with a student that did not meet your expectations was unacceptable. I only wanted the best for our team, athletes, and institution when I invited the student to visit ASU. As I say to our players, ‘there is a consequence to every action.’

GREG PATRICK, FORMER USFL AND ARIZONA WILDCATS ASSISTANT COACH, DEAD AT 53

"The consequences of my actions brought pain to our University . I was trying to help a student get back in competition, and in my haste, I did not consider the impact the decision would have on all of you. Frankly, it wasn't my place to use ASU as the platform for redemption in this case. I regret that I used flawed judgment. If given the opportunity, I will do better."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gray to confirm whether Stokes still has an offer from the university.

"ASU expects excellence," the statement continued. "The president has made it clear that my actions did not meet that standard. It was never my intent to misrepresent what ASU stands for nor to ignore the rich history of this institution. I am fully committed to the University's mission of supporting academic excellence and student success.

"Being accepted into the Ramily is something that you have to earn. The Ramily embodies the spirit, authenticity, and love forged from the toil of giants before me. My actions caused you to question my commitment to our institution and our ancestors. As the consequences go, I hope to find a way back into the Ramily."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stokes also received an offer from Alabama A&M and the University of West Florida this week, according to his Twitter account.

Following the news that the Gators had decided to pull their offer in November, Stokes apologized in a statement.

"I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media," he wrote. "I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football. My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight. I will strive to be better and to become the best version of myself on and off the field."

"I know that learning from my mistakes is a first important step."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report