Greg Patrick, former USFL and Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, dead at 53

Former USFL assistant coach Greg Patrick, who also spent two seasons as Arizona’s defensive line coach, has died, the league confirmed Thursday in a statement. He was 53.

Patrick, who last coached for the New Orleans Breakers last season, reportedly passed away on Sunday, according to The Arizona Republic. His cause of death was not immediately known.

"It is with heavy hearts we share our deepest sympathies on the recent passing of two members of the USFL family, coach Greg Patrick and linebacker Jessie Lemonier," the league said in a statement.

FORMER LIONS LINEBACKER JESSIE LEMONIER DEAD AT 25: 'GONE FAR TOO SOON'

"Greg was a former assistant coach on defense for the New Orleans Breakers who helped guide the team to a playoff berth last season. Jessie recently signed to play for the Birmingham Stallions."

Lemonier, who last played in the NFL with the Detroit Lions in January 2022, passed away this week at 25, the team confirmed Thursday in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," the statement read. "Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon."

Lemonier also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers before being drafted into the XFL and eventually deciding to play in the USFL.

"Both men will be missed and remembered as professionals who shared a passion for the game and their communities," the USFL said in its statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to The Arizona Republic, Patrick previously served as a football analyst at Arizona before spending two seasons as a defensive line coach under Kevin Sumlin from 2019-20.

Patrick also had several successful stints as a defensive coordinator at local Arizona high schools.