Published
September 17, 2015

Hawks looking for answers on defense as bigger Pacers hold 2-0 lead in playoff series

By Associated Press
    From left, Atlanta Hawks forward Ivan Johnson, guard Devin Harris and forward Kyle Korver watch front the bench late in the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 24, 2013. The Pacers won 113-98. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (The Associated Press)

    Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (24) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward DeShawn Stevenson in the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 24, 2013. The Pacers won 113-98. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (The Associated Press)

ATLANTA – The undersized Atlanta Hawks are making Indiana look like a high-scoring power.

The Pacers ranked 23rd in the NBA with fewer than 95 points per game in the regular season. Led by forward Paul George, Indiana has picked up the pace in the playoffs. The Pacers have averaged 110 points in winning the first two games of the first-round series.

Hawks coach Larry Drew said Thursday his team has struggled to match up with the bigger Pacers.

Drew says he's looking at possible lineup changes as the series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Saturday night. Drew could start backup center Johan Petro in a bigger lineup with Al Horford moving to forward. Petro drew five fouls in about 14 minutes in Wednesday night's 113-98 loss.