FIFA says NJ Transit fare hikes for World Cup will have 'chilling effect,' again rips NJ Gov Sherrill

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FIFA is not fond of the NJ Transit plan for the World Cup.

The public transportation system, along with the FIFA New York New Jersey Host Committee, released their "Regional Stadium Mobility Plan" on Friday, which includes $150 train tickets and an $80 shuttle bus from New York to MetLife Stadium, limited rideshare opportunities, and Penn Station closures to non-gameday commuters.

With the plan now officially in place, FIFA World Cup COO Heimo Schirgi issued the following statement exclusively to Fox News Digital:

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"Ever since the host city agreements were signed in 2018, FIFA has worked in collaboration with the Host Committees and their partners to develop a transportation plan that provides efficient and accessible mass transit options for ticketed fans attending the eight matches at NY NJ Stadium. The goal is to minimize congestion, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and ensure the fan experience is positive and memorable defined by the action on pitch, not delays on the roads.

"The NJ Transit current pricing model will have a chilling effect. Elevated fares inevitably push fans toward alternative transportation options. This increases concerns of congestion, late arrivals, and creates broader ripple effects that ultimately diminish the economic benefit and lasting legacy the entire region stands to gain from hosting the World Cup."

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has implored FIFA to foot the bill for those going to games, a request that Schirgi criticized.

FIFA FIRES BACK AT NEW JERSEY GOV MIKIE SHERRILL OVER DEMAND TO PAY FOR WORLD CUP TRANSIT TICKETS

"Furthermore, to arbitrarily set elevated prices and demand FIFA absorb these costs is unprecedented. No other global event, concert or major sporting promoter has faced such a demand. While FIFA is projected to generate approximately $11 billion in revenue, not profit, as the Governor incorrectly claims, FIFA has always been a not-for-profit organization as per our statutes. Revenues from the FIFA World Cup are reinvested into developing the game of football, particularly for youth and women, worldwide.

"Lastly, we applaud our host city partners across the country who embraced this opportunity to showcase their region to visitors by providing low cost and often unchanged rates for mass transit to and from match venues, FIFA Fan Festival locations, airports and other areas critical to a positive fan experience. One Host City lists a mass rail ticket for $1.25, ultimately costing ticketed fans $2.50 for roundtrip transportation to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match."

A normal train ticket from Penn Station to MetLife Stadium is $12.90, making this increase roughly a dozen times higher than what it normally is.

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said the prices had to be increased, given the $48 million cost to NJ Transit and to avoid regular commuters subsidizing the cost in the future.

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MetLife Stadium will host eight matches, beginning on June 13 and ending with the July 19 final.

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