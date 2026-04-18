Steve Kerr hints at upcoming 'expiration date' after emotional moment with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

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The days of the Golden State Warriors dynasty are over, and it seems like Steve Kerr's tenure there is nearing that same fate.

After the Warriors were knocked out of the play-in tournament and eliminated from playoff contention on Friday, Kerr did not shy away from the fact that his time on the Golden State sidelines is running out.

"We'll talk about what’s next for the Warriors, what the plan is this offseason," Kerr said. "And we will come to a collaborative decision on what’s next.

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"I don’t know what’s going to happen. I still love coaching. But I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date. There’s a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas and all that.

"And, if that’s the case, then I will be just nothing but grateful for the most amazing opportunity any person could have to coach this franchise, in front of our fans in the Bay and to coach Steph Curry, to coach [Draymond Green] and the whole group."

Kerr shared a moment with franchise mainstays Curry and Green as the game ended, and while he wouldn't tell reporters what he said, a hot mic still caught him.

"I don't know what's gonna happen next, but I love you guys," Kerr said to his stars.

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One thing is for sure - Kerr will not be coaching another team next season.

"I don't want to walk away from Steph. I'm definitely not going and coaching somewhere else next year in the NBA. I would never walk away from Steph," he said.

"But all this stuff has to be aligned and right. Those are all discussions that will be had."

It's been a rather dark time for the Warriors, compared with the 2010s when they made five NBA Finals in a row, winning three of them. They did win the NBA championship in 2022, but have twice missed the playoffs since then. The other two times, they were knocked out in the conference semifinals.

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Kerr joined the Warriors in 2014 and won a title in his first season on the sidelines. He also won five as a player, including the Chicago Bulls' second threepeat.

Curry just wrapped up his 17th NBA season, while Green now has 14 years under his belt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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