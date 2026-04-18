Fever star Aliyah Boston makes WNBA history with record-breaking contract extension: report

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Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston made WNBA history with her record-setting contract extension.

The Fever signed Boston to a four-year, $6.3 million contract extension on Friday, according to ESPN. Boston’s contract is the largest total value in WNBA history.

Boston’s contract is also the first time the Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract (EPIC) provision has been used. The EPIC provision allows teams the ability to extend contracts of qualifying players on rookie deals.

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To qualify for the provision, players must be selected to the All-WNBA first or second team or be named the league MVP during their first three seasons. Boston was named the All-WNBA second team last season, making her eligible.

"I’m super blessed and grateful for this opportunity and to continue my journey here with the Fever. God is good!" Boston said in a statement. "I’m excited for the future ahead for both myself and for our team, and I can’t wait to keep building upon everything we have accomplished so far."

Boston, alongside superstar Caitlin Clark, is a pillar for the Fever to build around. The Fever selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina, and Boston made an instant impact.

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She won Rookie of the Year in her first season and was also named an All-Star. Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game in 40 games as a rookie.

Boston was once again named an All-Star in her second season as she posted numbers similar to her rookie season. Last year, in her third season, Boston averaged a career-high 15 points per game in 44 games and was sixth in the WNBA’s MVP voting.

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Boston ranks second in franchise history with 41 career double-doubles, including a franchise-best 17 last season.

"We’re thrilled to be able to reward her with this new contract and make history, and most importantly, lock her in as a cornerstone of the Fever for years to come," Fever COO and general manager Amber Cox said. "Despite already being an All-WNBA caliber player, Aliyah has just scratched the surface in terms of the player she can become."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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