Hawks beat Celtics for 10th straight win

Boston, MA (SportsNetwork.com) - Despite missing Al Horford and Kyle Korver, the Atlanta Hawks had no problem dispatching the Boston Celtics, 105-91, on Wednesday.

Playing back-to-back games against Philadelphia and Boston, the Hawks decided to give their five starters some rest with Jeff Teague, Paul Millsap and DeMarre Carroll sitting out Tuesday's win over the 76ers.

"We're playing as a group," Millsap said. "We're not playing as a bunch of individuals."

All three came back with impressive efforts. Carroll and Teague led all scorers with 22 points apiece, and Millsap added 18 points with 10 rebounds in Atlanta's 10th straight win.

"Nobody in the league can keep Teague in front of them. Nobody," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

Avery Bradley led the Celtics with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Boston also got 14 points and nine boards from Jared Sullinger as the Celtics fell for the third time in four games.

The game was tied after one quarter, but Atlanta shot 63.2 percent in the second and pulled away. The Hawks used a 12-0 run to break a tie and held a lead for the rest of the game. Mike Scott scored the first five points of the spurt and it was capped by Millsap's three-point play.

The Hawks closed the half with a 57-45 lead. Teague's 3-pointer with 14 seconds to go extended their lead to 10, and Millsap stole the ball and hit a layup as time expired.

Atlanta shot 64.3 percent in the third period and extended its lead to 89-74 after three.

Phil Pressey and Evan Turner each scored three points in a 6-0 Celtics run to start the fourth. That trimmed Boston's deficit to single digit for the first time since early in the third quarter, but the Celtics could not get closer. Despite their abysmal 26.3 percent shooting in the final period, the Hawks were able to hold off Boston.

Game Notes

Atlanta has won 14 of its last 15 and 23 of its last 25 ... The Hawks' 10-game road winning streak is the best in team history ... Atlanta is now 22-1 when allowing fewer than 100 points ... The Hawks are now 8-3 in the second game of back-to-back sets ... The Celtics fell to 3-16 against teams over .500.