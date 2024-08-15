'Hawk Tuah Girl' throws out first pitch before Mets game

Haliey Welch, the social media star known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl," threw out the first pitch at the New York Mets game Thursday at Citi Field against the Oakland Athletics.

Welch’s fame skyrocketed earlier this summer thanks to a sexual reference she made in an interview.

The Mets introduced Welch to the mound as a "viral sensation."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 22-year-old recently received some advice from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neill about how to handle her sudden rise to fame.

Welch went viral for a lewd remark she made in an Instagram video.

The basketball Hall of Famer told Welch to keep a "smart team" around her to combat those trying to take advantage of her sudden rise to fame and ignore the hateful comments, sources told TMZ Sports.

One of the hateful comments O’Neal advised her to ignore came on X from tennis star Nick Kyrgios when a video of Welch walking to her seat at the Jake Paul-Mike Perry fight surfaced in July.

AARON JUDGE MAKES REMARKABLE MLB HISTORY WITH 300TH CAREER HOME RUN

"No correlation between fame and actually being decent at something anymore," Kyrgios said.

Welch went on Barstool Sports’ podcast, "Plan Bri Uncut," to dispel some of the rumors about her, including that she was a teacher and that she was fired over her viral remarks.

On her social media account, Welch said there would be no OnlyFans in her future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Stop asking me about the link in bio for my OnlyFans," she said on Instagram. "I don’t have an OnlyFans and there’ll never be an OnlyFans. I just make funny jokes, that’s all I do."

José Quintana started for the Mets in the rubber match against the A’s, while Mitch Spence took the mound for Oakland in Thursday’s matchup.

The Mets are 62-58 on the season, while the A’s are 51-70.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.