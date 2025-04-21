Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Miami Hurricanes

Hanna Cavinder confides in Trump's granddaughter, Kai, on why she broke up with Carson Beck

Cavinder wiped Beck off her Instagram amid rumors

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hanna Cavinder has officially confirmed that she and Carson Beck broke up — and she delivered the news to Donald Trump's granddaughter.

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old golfer who has committed to play at the Cavinders' University of Miami, spoke with both the twins about the breakup — the footage came while she was at a UFC event with her grandfather in Miami.

Right after the camera quickly pans to Shaquille O'Neal, Hanna began spilling the beans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck (Getty Images/IMAGN)

Rumors swirled that Beck, the former Georgia quarterback who transferred to Miami earlier this year, had cheated on Cavinder, which led to the breakup. But she actually said the breakup occurred first, and then she found out about "the cheating s---."

Hanna discussed their couples trip with her sister and now-fiancee, Dallas Cowboys Jake Ferguson, and Haley said Beck was "on his phone like this, the whole time."

"Like, dude, get off your phone," Haley said.

Cavinder Twins at the ESPYs

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

TRUMP RIPS 'RIDICULOUS' CALLS FOR NEW YORK HIGH SCHOOL TO CHANGE NATIVE AMERICAN MASCOT

Kai then asked both of them if he has friends, and they both responded, "No."

"Nobody likes him," Hanna replied.

"He has an ego. He wanted people to stop and take a picture," Haley added.

"He would, like, flip off people at the bar, and I'd be embarrassed," added Hanna. "So I broke up with him, and all this cheating s--- came out. I had no idea.

"I didn't break up with him because he cheated. I broke up with because of who he was."

Haley all but confirmed the breakup shortly after in an "unfiltered" TikTok post shortly after Hanna wiped Beck off her Instagram.

"I just want to say one thing, because I can't be too crazy unfiltered on here: If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her," Haley said. "She's always right. I promise you — or your mom — they're always right."

Hanna Cavinder waves on court

Miami Hurricanes guard Hanna Cavinder (15) directs traffic during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes in the Second Round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Greenville Regional 2 on March 20, 2023, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN.  (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kai also told Hanna that Beck transferred to Miami "because of" her, but Hanna has previously denied that was the case.

Haley got engaged to Ferguson last weekend.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.