'Unfiltered' Haley Cavinder speaks out on Hanna's rumored breakup with Carson Beck: 'Trust your dang sister'

It sure seems like Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck's dating days are over.

Cavinder recently scrubbed Beck off her entire Instagram; Cavinder, along with her sister, Haley, play basketball at the University of Miami, while Beck recently transferred there from Georgia for his final year of eligibility.

Hanna posted TikToks of herself and Beck on a trip with twins sister and her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, earlier this week.

But, according to Betr Media , it appeared that Beck added another girl on Snapchat, saying that he and Cavinder broke up "literally this past weekend." Another apparent message said that "things just start not working out ya know, feel it coming."

Haley took to the twins' joint TikTok account to share her thoughts, all but confirming her sister and Beck had split.

"I just want to say one thing, because I can't be too crazy unfiltered on here: if your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her," Haley said. "She's always right. I promise you or your mom, they're always right…

"It's not my story to tell, I know there's a lot of speculation, and I see someone in my life that's hurting, and I don't think it's OK to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut. I'm trying to be as nice as possible."

This is not Beck's first incident with Snapchat; he was once accused of sending raunchy messages to other girls.

Beck and Hanna each had a vehicle stolen last month in Florida.

Beck, the former starting quarterback at Georgia, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December, just days after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. He was injured in the first half of the Bulldogs' overtime victory over Texas in the SEC championship game.

The Cavinders initially said they were skipping their final year of eligibility, with Hanna completing her playing career,r and Haley saying she would play this season at TCU. However, they both returned to the Canes.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.