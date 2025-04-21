Trump rips 'ridiculous' calls for New York high school to change Native American mascot

Long Islanders have asked for President Donald Trump's help, and it looks like they are getting it.

Massapegua High School's nickname is the Chiefs, but New York law states that schools must remove logos that are related to indigenous people by the end of the year.

The Massapequa school district sued the state, but a federal judge ruled against the district.

Well, Trump has caught win of the issue and posted on Truth Social that the potential name change would be "ridiculous."

"I agree with the people in Massapequa, Long Island, who are fighting furiously to keep the Massapequa Chiefs logo on their Teams and School," Trump wrote. "Forcing them to change the name, after all of these years, is ridiculous and, in actuality, an affront to our great Indian population. The School Board, and virtually everyone in the area, are demanding the name be kept. It has become the School’s identity and, what could be wrong with using the name, ‘Chief’? I don’t see the Kansas City Chiefs changing their name anytime soon! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my highly capable Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to fight for the people of Massapequa on this very important issue. LONG LIVE THE MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS!"

"Changing the name doesn’t have any good effect on our kids. This is their identity, this is who they are — they are Chiefs," Massapequa School Board President Kerry Wachter told the New York Post last week.

Wachter also said the district has issued an SOS to the Department of Education.

Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman appeared on "Fox & Friends" earlier this month and ripped New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"She must have bad thoughts in her head — when I think of a chief, I think of a leader," Blakeman said. "When I think of a warrior, I think of somebody with bravery… We honor and celebrate our Native American heritage here on Long Island."

The district sued the state in September, saying that the Board of Regents violated its First Amendment rights by banning school officials and officers from wearing "Chiefs" merchandise while on school property and at other events.

The district says rebranding would cost the district roughly $1 million and its identity.

The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians changed their names from the "Redskins" and "Indians" after public outcry. The Chicago Blackhawks, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Chiefs, and Florida State Seminoles have all been pressed, but have not changed their nicknames.

The town's Little League won the Little League Softball World Series in 2022.

