Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin out at NFL Network amid shakeup

Irvin joined the network in 2009

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After 15 years, Michael Irvin is no longer at the NFL Network, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to OutKick.

The Dallas Cowboys legend joined the league-owned media company in 2009, becoming a fixture on "GameDay Morning."

Irvin was previously suspended by the network last year after alleged misconduct with a woman at a Phoenix hotel while he was covering the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Irvin on field

HOF wide receiver Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys watches the game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 3, 2019, in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks topped the Los Angeles Rams 30-29.  (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Hall of Famer denied any wrongdoing and filed a a $100 million lawsuit against the employee and Marriott, which was eventually settled.

Irvin's lawyers released surveillance footage of the interaction with the employee. The two initially shake hands before entering the hotel bar, and, throughout the conversation, Irvin appeared to touch her elbow twice.

Irvin and the employee again shook hands, and she went back inside the bar. A few seconds later, Irvin appeared to slap himself in the face three times before walking toward the main entrance to take a selfie with somebody and then back toward the lobby.

The video provides no audio, but Marriott claimed that a "visibly intoxicated" Irvin made the employee "visibly uncomfortable" and asked her a sexually explicit question.

Michael Irvin looks on field

Michael Irvin of  NFL Network looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Irvin and Marriott differed on the context of the conversation. Marriott says Irvin used sexually disturbing conversation, but the Hall of Famer says the conversation was never inappropriate.

He was reinstated at the start of the 2023 NFL season, but it ultimately became his last.

The move comes amid other layoffs, as Andrew Siciliano, Melissa Stark, Will Selva and James Palmer were also let go.

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is seen in attendance during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The network is also set to change up its television programming to "ensure the continued strength of our game and the business," according to Front Office Sports.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.