Hall of Famer Warren Moon raves about specific Patrick Mahomes trait that could lead to another Super Bowl win

As a Hall of Fame quarterback himself, Warren Moon knows that the trajectory of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ career has Canton, Ohio with a bronze bust written all over it.

Mahomes will once again grace a Super Bowl field on Sunday, facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, whom he helped beat two seasons ago. And the Chiefs have potential history on the line, as they could become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.

Moon told Fox News Digital on Radio Row this week in New Orleans that he wants to see history made on Sunday, and he believes it will be, because of No. 15 leading the way on offense.

"He’s had it all, especially from the start. I mean, he’s got enough body of work with seven, eight years in the league to show just how great he is," Moon said while also touching on his role with the NFL Alumni Association to raise awareness for cancer screenings. "This is the fifth Super Bowl he’s been to in his seven years he’s been starting, [and] he’s got a chance to win his fourth, and a third in a row. Nobody has ever done anything like that. So, when you’re a guy that’s done something that’s never been done before, you’ve got to be considered one of the greatest."

The "G.O.A.T." moniker has been used for Mahomes quite a lot in recent years because of his ability to collect hardware alongside his team while doing some tremendous things under center.

Moon says he watches quarterbacks "very carefully year-in and year-out," and he shared what impresses him most about Mahomes’ game.

"I’m still a fan of the game, I played the game, and I know the position, so I know the special things that he does each and every week, and, yes, he has all the physical gifts but the thing that I’m most impressed with is his competitiveness and his toughness," Moon explained. "You’ve seen him get injured in ballgames and still come back and make big plays, he pulls out so many games at the end. That’s what great quarterbacks do, so that’s what I really appreciate about him more than anything else."

During this Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, talk about referee bias in favor of Mahomes & Co. is something that Moon dismisses, because it’s something we’ve seen before with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

"You know, people say that about every great football team or every great team in general that they get the calls, they get all the breaks," he said. "They said the same thing about the Patriots, and they didn’t like the Patriots being as great as they were for as long as they were. So that just kind of happens with fans, because unless their team is winning, they don’t want to see anybody else win. I just have an appreciation for whoever is good and a respect for teams and people that are good."

We’ll see how the officiating plays out on Sunday, but Moon knows that Mahomes' magic will be on full display.

And if he does lift the Lombardi Trophy once more, that greatest-of-all-time conversation will only have more backing.

IMPORTANT INITIATIVE FOR MOON

Moon was down in the Big Easy on behalf of the NFL Alumni Association and its GEAR UP campaign to raise awareness for cancer screenings, especially colorectal cancer, which goes undetected more than any, because screenings are the only way to detect it.

Moon said this is an initiative he jumped to help out with because he has been affected by those with cancer in his own life, including his godmother, who passed away a couple of months ago.

"It’s called the ‘GEAR UP’ campaign, and it’s our fight against cancer," he explained. " There’s so many cancers that are affecting people’s lives – colorectal cancer for one. It’s probably the leading death from cancer in the country, and a lot of people don’t know that.

"It’s a cancer that sometimes goes undetected unless you get screenings, so we’re trying to promote to different communities around the country to not only get screened for colorectal cancer, but any type of cancer you might have in your body. The only way to guard against that is to go get these screenings."