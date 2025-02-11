Hall of Famer Steve Young weighs in on Aaron Rodgers' NFL future as possible divorce with Jets looms

Aaron Rodgers' time in a New York Jets uniform could soon come to an end. It is "unlikely" the Jets will "move forward" with the four-time NFL MVP quarterback, FOX Sports reported earlier this week.

The report on Rodgers' future surfaced shortly after the Jets brought in Aaron Glenn as the team's next head coach and named Darren Mougey the general manager. Rodgers and the Jets divorcing could be a sign that Gang Green wants to go into the offseason with a clean slate.

If Rodgers' stint in New York does officially reach an endpoint around the start of the NFL's new league year in March, he will leave the Jets with 18 starts over two seasons. Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the first week of the 2023 campaign.

While an unceremonious exit from the Jets could spark questions about whether the 41-year-old Rodgers will decide to step away from the NFL, Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young believes the quarterback still has the tools to be an effective player.

"In today’s game, Tom Brady said it best. The flats are always open, the middle of the field is unpatrolled, and no one can hit me," said Young during a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."

"And by the way I make $50 million dollars. So I think that Aaron because he’s healthy a full year, look the mobility is down and everything else, but if he can get to a place that understands the position, has innovative mindsets of more and more places like that, that you can get to where you can take advantage of the new football that’s being played. If he can get to one of those spots I’m sure he’d still love to go play some great football, especially with a more innovative mind."

Rodgers threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions over 17 games in 2024. While Rodgers is much closer to the end of his career than he is to the beginning, he did have moments this past season where he played well.

However, it remains unlikely that Rodgers will regain his MVP-caliber form. But with several NFL teams being in desperate need of competent quarterback play next season, Rodgers could draw interest if he does end up on the free agent market.

The Jets parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh in October and went on to finish with a 5-12 record.

