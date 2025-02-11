Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Jets

Hall of Famer Steve Young weighs in on Aaron Rodgers' NFL future as possible divorce with Jets looms

The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets after the 2022 season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Should the Jets regret trading for Aaron Rodgers? | The Facility Video

Should the Jets regret trading for Aaron Rodgers? | The Facility

Chase Daniel explains why the New York Jets should not regret trading for Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers' time in a New York Jets uniform could soon come to an end. It is "unlikely" the Jets will "move forward" with the four-time NFL MVP quarterback, FOX Sports reported earlier this week.

The report on Rodgers' future surfaced shortly after the Jets brought in Aaron Glenn as the team's next head coach and named Darren Mougey the general manager. Rodgers and the Jets divorcing could be a sign that Gang Green wants to go into the offseason with a clean slate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Steve Young in January 2023

Steve Young looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

If Rodgers' stint in New York does officially reach an endpoint around the start of the NFL's new league year in March, he will leave the Jets with 18 starts over two seasons. Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the first week of the 2023 campaign. 

JETS GAVE AARON RODGERS ULTIMATUM ON 'PAT MCAFEE SHOW' APPEARANCES: REPORT

While an unceremonious exit from the Jets could spark questions about whether the 41-year-old Rodgers will decide to step away from the NFL, Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young believes the quarterback still has the tools to be an effective player.

Aaron Rodgers waits for the snap

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) waits for the snap of the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"In today’s game, Tom Brady said it best. The flats are always open, the middle of the field is unpatrolled, and no one can hit me," said Young during a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."

"And by the way I make $50 million dollars. So I think that Aaron because he’s healthy a full year, look the mobility is down and everything else, but if he can get to a place that understands the position, has innovative mindsets of more and more places like that, that you can get to where you can take advantage of the new football that’s being played. If he can get to one of those spots I’m sure he’d still love to go play some great football, especially with a more innovative mind."

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Rodgers threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions over 17 games in 2024. While Rodgers is much closer to the end of his career than he is to the beginning, he did have moments this past season where he played well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, it remains unlikely that Rodgers will regain his MVP-caliber form. But with several NFL teams being in desperate need of competent quarterback play next season, Rodgers could draw interest if he does end up on the free agent market. 

The Jets parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh in October and went on to finish with a 5-12 record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.