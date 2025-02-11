Jets gave Aaron Rodgers ultimatum on 'Pat McAfee Show' appearances: report

As reports swirl that the New York Jets will move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, his media appearances may factor into the decision.

Rodgers joined the Jets in the offseason ahead of the 2023 season after spending 18 years with the Green Bay Packers.

Before his departure, Rodgers found himself in some controversies, most notably when he said he was "immunized" against the COVID-19 virus. He also spoke fondly of the hallucinogen ayahuasca.

Then, shortly after what became his final game with the Packers, he went on a "darkness retreat."

Throughout this time, Rodgers had become a mainstay on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," on which he had been known to push the envelope.

Rodgers has continued to make controversial headlines during his appearances on the show, including calling out Dr. Anthony Fauci for his vaccine measures, linking Jimmy Kimmel to Jeffrey Epstein and mocking "celebrities bought by China" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

A new report from The Athletic claims new Jets brass told Rodgers he would not be allowed to appear on the show if he plays for the Jets in 2025.

"I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about what the future would look like, ‘If you’re going to be part of this team, you’re going to attend all of training camp, you’re not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore,'" Dianna Russini said on her "Scoop City" podcast. "They had a conversation with him of, ‘If you were to stay here, here is how we would want it to be.’"

The Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach last month and brought in Darren Mougey as their general manager. Apparently, Glenn told Rodgers the quarterback would have to abide by Glenn's terms, which included full offseason involvement.

Rodgers had an unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp, which turned out to be a scheduled trip in Egypt. Robert Saleh, the head coach at the time, said, "If it's important to Aaron, it's important to us."

Perhaps Rodgers' time with the Jets was done anyway. In a season where they had, at minimum, playoff expectations, they went 5-12 with Rodgers under center. And although there were times he looked like he turned back the clock, for the most part he did look like a quarterback on the wrong side of 40 coming off a serious Achilles injury.

Perhaps that injury robbed Rodgers and the Jets of a run, but with the team losing two more games in 2024 than it had in 2023 when Zach Wilson took over for Rodgers — even after they added Davante Adams — it may be time to close the door.

